Superman Review: Awe Inspiring

James Gunn’s Superman arrives with clarity. In a genre long saturated with weary cynicism and moral ambiguity, this reboot chooses something unexpectedly brave: sincerity.

David Corenswet steps into the role of Clark Kent with quiet assurance. He doesn’t overplay the charm, nor does he lean too heavily on gravitas. Instead, his Superman is defined by restraint, a man not consumed by power, but guided by principle. There’s no edge for the sake of edginess, no ironic detachment. He is decent, openhearted, and deeply empathetic, and Corenswet plays him with the kind of natural warmth that doesn’t need to be announced.

Gunn, known for his irreverent humor and sharp instincts, exercises notable discipline here. The humor is present, but subtle. The action is sharp, but never excessive. The film is built on tone and character rather than spectacle, and its emotional intelligence is perhaps its greatest strength. Superman isn’t asking us to marvel at its visuals, though they’re impressive, it’s asking us to care.

The world around Superman, however, is anything but simple. The film doesn’t shy away from present-day anxieties. It addresses misinformation, power manipulation, and public mistrust with a deft touch. These themes remain woven into the fabric of the story without becoming overtly political. Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, in particular, is chilling in his understatement. He isn’t cartoonish or bombastic. He’s surgical. Calculated. A man obsessed with controlling narrative more than nuclear codes.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is a standout. Intelligent, calm under pressure, and unwilling to be reduced to trope, she gives the film a grounded center. Her relationship with Clark is developed with care, built more on mutual respect than romantic urgency.

The introduction of the Justice Gang featuring Guy Gardner, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl, signals a wider cinematic universe on the horizon. Yet Gunn resists the temptation to make this film a launching pad. These characters are integrated with surprising restraint, contributing texture rather than clutter.

Well, Superman is less concerned with reinventing a hero than with reminding us why he mattered in the first place. It reaches for something rare in modern blockbusters: optimism without naivety, simplicity without shallowness. The film recognizes the absurdity of men flying through the sky, yes, but it also insists that hope, even in its purest form, is not outdated.

It takes its time, trusts its audience, and above all, it believes in its hero.

And that, in today’s landscape, feels almost radical.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5/5 stars