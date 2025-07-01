Theatre Releases This Week: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Metro In Dino To Siddharth’s 3BHK – Big Films To Release

Major films are scheduled to release in theaters this week, from June 30 to July 6. Finally, the wait is over for films including Aditya Roy Kapur’s Metro In Dino, Siddharth’s 3BHK, and more. Check out the list below.

1) Metro… In Dino (Releasing On July 4, 2025)

This is a musical romantic drama film by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. Starring an amazing starcast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, makes it a must-watch. Additionally, the four stories in the film are set in four major metropolitan cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

2) Phoenix (Releasing On July 4, 2025)

It is a sports action-packed Tamil drama directed by ANL Arasu and produced by Rajalakshmy Anl Arasu under the AK Bravemen Pictures banner. Starring Surya Sethupathi and Abi Nakshathra in the lead roles, it is a perfect treat for true sports and action lovers.

3) Paranthu Po (Releasing On July 4, 2025)

Again, this is a Tamil comedy drama directed and co-produced by Ram under his banner, Seven Seas and Seven Hills Productions, in collaboration with JioHotstar and GKS Bros Production. The film stars Shiva, Mithul Ryan, Grace Antony, Anjali Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese, and others in important roles.

4) Gaadi Number 1760 (Releasing On July 4, 2025)

This is a Marathi film directed by Yogiraj Gaikwad, starring Prathamesh Parab, Shubhankar Tawde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, and Prasad Khandekar as the lead characters. Kailash Sorari and Vimla Sorari are the producers of the film.

5) Jurassic World Rebirth (Releasing On July 4, 2025)

The American science fiction film is the 4th Jurassic World film and the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars an impressive cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is a sure treat for action and adventure lovers. It is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Amblin Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.

6) 3BHK (Releasing On July 4, 2025)

Starring Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, and others in key roles, this is a Tamil language family drama written and directed by Sir Ganesh and produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner. The film is based on a short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam.