Exclusive: Metro In Dino’s starcast reveals their heart’s secrets: “Don’t compromise, keep dreaming”

Anurag Basu‘s Metro… In Dino, an attempt has been made to touch the depths of today’s relationships and emotions. The film’s starcast – Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Anurag Basu himself spoke openly about issues like love, failure and self-confidence in an interview given to IWMBuzz.

When asked why love has become so complicated in today’s era, director Anurag Basu replied, “There are seasons of love, every generation feels it in its way.” Aditya Roy Kapur said, “The feeling of love is the same, only technology has come now.”

Anupam Kher told an interesting story of his old love. He said, “She used to write me letters starting with ‘mere aaradya (my god)’, and one day she wrote, ‘You are like that… and ends with Kuttey (dog)!’” This funny anecdote made everyone laugh and also showed that romance can sometimes take a strange turn.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya talked about today’s ‘practical love’. Sara said, “If the love is deep, then it automatically becomes practical.” Neena Gupta said that nowadays people while choosing a partner think whether the person is settled or not, whether he has a good house or not meaning love is now linked to needs.

On the question of giving up in career, Anupam Kher said, “Giving up is not an option. Not even at the age of 90. So many people dream of coming where I am, so why should I give up? I do not allow words like ‘mood’ and ‘bored’ to enter my life.” Neena Gupta said, “When failure comes, we fall, we cry, but then we have to get up and move forward. Even while crying, I tell myself to move on.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh told that she likes playing non-conventional characters. She said, “People think I am strange and I like it a lot. The characters I play are different and they give me a sense of belonging.”

Anurag Basu also told why he is attracted to human connection and flawed characters. He said, “There is nothing personal in this, I make what I want to see.”

Finally, when asked if they could give any advice to their younger selves who were in love for the first time, what would they say, Neena Gupta—“Have self-confidence.” Anupam Kher — “Keep dreaming.” Fatima Sana Shaikh— “It’s all right, go with the flow.” Anurag Basu—“Repent even after doing it, but even after not doing it… Then do it.” Sara Ali Khan— “Don’t settle, don’t keep your standards too low.” Aditya Roy Kapur— “I wouldn’t change anything.”

Metro… Dino is considered to be the spiritual sequel of Life in a… Metro. This film too is going to show modern life, relationships and spiritual journey in detail and is going to hit the big screen soon.

