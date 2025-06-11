Exclusive: Vaishnavi Prajapati joins the cast of Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Zee TV show

Young actress Vaishnavi Prajapati, who has featured in challenging roles in shows Pavitra Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki, Durga aur Charu, etc, has bagged her next meaty role with Zee TV’s upcoming fiction concept. She has joined the cast of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment’s upcoming show for Zee TV.

We now hear of Vaishnavi Prajapati playing one of the lead characters in the show.

As per a reliable source, “The show will focus on the story of three sisters. Joining the lead characters of the three sisters will be Vaishnavi as the youngest sibling. Srishti Jain and Amandeep Sidhu will be the two elder siblings.

