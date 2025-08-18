Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Sapna exposes Akash; reveals Suraj’s innocence

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) getting drawn towards Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) when she got burnt on her hands, and Suraj helped her overcome the ordeal. However, Sapna’s (Pranjali Singh Parihar) constant thought kept Jagriti away from Suraj. She even contemplated leaving the house for Sapna and her child’s sake.

The upcoming episode will see Suraj and Jagriti rush Sapna to the hospital as she will feel discomfort in her stomach. The sequences at the hospital will be crucial for the storyline as Jagriti and Suraj will get to know big revelations. An ex-helper at the Thakur household will link Sapna’s pregnancy to Akash and not to Suraj. This will be when Sapna will come forward and will tell Suraj and Jagriti the entire truth, of how she was threatened by Akash to claim that the kid is that of Suraj. Jagriti and Suraj will be shocked to learn that Akash (Sagar Parekh) planned to separate them.

How will this shocking turnaround help them?

