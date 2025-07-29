Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Turns 17: Dilip Joshi Misses Disha Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has proudly completed 17 years since its debut on July 28, 2008. This iconic sitcom has become a beloved fixture for audiences, continuing to draw viewers in. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, along with Disha Vakani as Dayaben, are among the show’s most adored characters. However, it’s been quite some time since Dayaben has appeared, and fans are still hopeful for her return. Recently, Joshi reminisced about his wonderful experiences with Disha.

Dilip Joshi Remembers His Time with Disha Vakani

In a recent interview conducted on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set, Dilip Joshi reflected on his working relationship with Disha Vakani. He noted, “2017, she left. So, it’s been a long time. I think we have done some iconic scenes together.”

Joshi continued to express their chemistry, saying, “She is also a drama artist, mai bhi drama se hu toh Day 1 se humari chemistry ek dum jam gayi thi.”

He shared his enjoyment of their collaboration, adding, “TJoh scripts aur joh scenes hume mile perform karne voh bhi itne ache likhe hue the, jisme aur thoda sa tadka daal ke, bohot hi mazza aaya. Personally, as an actor, I definitely miss her a lot.”

He emphasized, “Kyuki voh joh mazza tha vo chemistry thi, voh joh scene aate the voh mai miss kara hu definitely.”

For those who may not know, Disha Vakani exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when she was pregnant with her first child. Just as she was set to return after the lockdown, she learned she was expecting her second child, which led to a change in plans. Since her departure, there have been ongoing rumors about the production team seeking a new actress to fill Dayaben’s role.