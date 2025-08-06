Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Mannat holds her father Aniruddh’s collar; huge drama ensues

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with the truth being out in the open that Mannat (Ayesha Singh) was the illegitimate daughter of Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu). In a deliberate attempt to belittle her mother, Malla (Sharain Khanduja) revealed the truth in front of all in the family. While Aishwarya was embarrassed, Mannat justified her actions. Vikrant (Adnan Khan) was in shock on knowing the truth.

Soon, questions were asked towards Aishwarya, asking her about her past and childbirth. Aishwarya told the story of her painful past, in which she told Mannat and everyone else that she was tortured by her lover and was abused too. When she got pregnant, she got afraid of her own life, forcing her to abandon her baby and flee for her life. Mannat felt bad for her mother for the first time.

The upcoming episode will also see Aniruddh’s (Sanjay Swaraj) entry into the house, where he will come to meet Aishwarya. Mannat will lose her cool, she will hold her father by his collar and question him on how he could harm her mother like he did years back. Aniruddh will ask them not to believe Aishwarya’s cooked story, but Mannat will be too emotional not to believe her mother’s words.

What will happen now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.