Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat enters during Malla’s gruhapravesh; announces her stay in the house

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) being a broken man with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) asking for a share in the property. He asked her to get out of his sight, and in his sorrowful state, saw Mannat in Malla and shared a close moment with her. Malla (Sharain Khanduja) used this to her own advantage and told her family that Vikrant spent a night with her. The families soon announced their marriage. Vikrant and Malla got married after a huge drama of Vikrant delaying coming to the mandap.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant’s reluctant behaviour even after his marriage with Malla. The newly married couple will be about to have their gruhapravesh when Mannat will enter along with Vikrant, leaving behind Malla. She will accidentally push the kalash while entering, which will again be a sign of destiny bringing them closer. Vikrant, Malla and Neetu will be shocked to see Mannat in the house. They will question her coming, while she will show the legal papers of her having a share in the house, Mezbaani etc. Mannat will declare that she will be in the same house along with them.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.