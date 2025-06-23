Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Aishwarya strikes a deal with Mannat; asks her to exit Vikrant’s life

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) facing humiliation at the Kalire ceremony, where Neetu blamed Mannat for making food that she is allergic to. Vikrant (Adnan Khan) scolded Mannat, even though Mannat kept saying that she was innocent. We wrote about Mannat’s mother Shruti having only 24 hours before which she had to undergo the liver transplant. With time being cut out, Mannat decided to give a life-threatening scare to Aishwarya. Aishwarya was perturbed when she did not find Malla in the house. Soon, she got a letter blackmailing her to come to a specific location. Finally, the truth was out that Aishwarya is Mannat’s mother.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat and Aishwarya striking a deal. When Mannat will ask Aishwarya to give her liver and save her mother, Aishwarya will also strike a deal. She will tell Mannat to go away from Vikrant’s life by proving that she was only after money. Aishwarya will tell Mannat that with Mannat cheating on him, Vikrant will need to marry Malla instead. It will be interesting to see if Mannat will fake before Vikrant to get into his bad books.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.