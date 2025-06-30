Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat breaks the ice; tells Vikrant about the deal with Aishwarya

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) marrying Malla (Sharain Khanduja) after Mannat (Ayesha Singh) decided to strike the deal with Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) of saving her mother and sacrificing her love. Malla faked sleeping with Vikrant which forced Vikrant to marry Malla. Now, during Malla’s gruhapravesh, we saw Mannat entering the house and staking claim of her 50 per cent shares of Mezbaani.

The upcoming drama will see Malla calling the police, not believing in Mannat’s story. However, upon seeing the legal documents the police will go away. Vikrant will refuse to believe it, and will call his advocate to scrutinize the documents. He will question Aishwarya on how Mannat cheated her. However, Mannat will give a fitting reply to Vikrant, clarifying exactly what Aishwarya did. Mannat will tell him that Aishwarya got her share in the property in return to her daughter Malla marrying him.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.