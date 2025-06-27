Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat returns to Aishwarya’s life; threatens her for a deal

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) playing her cards well, to save her mother Shruti’s life. However, she has been shocked to know the real truth, that of her real mother being Aishwarya Rai Singh, and that she never wanted to give birth to her, and threw her away soon after birth. Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) cunningly struck a deal with Mannat to fake being a gold digger and break Vikrant’s (Adnan Khan) heart so that he could marry Malla. Mannat did the same, but in the process, got 50 percent of shares of Mezbaani transferred to her name by deceiving Aishwarya. After her mother’s surgery, Mannat was all ready to get out of the place and start afresh, away from everyone. However, Aishwarya planned their accident in which they were saved. However, Mannat got back at Aishwarya with all force.

The upcoming drama will see Mannat telling Aishwarya that she was going away with her mother when Aishwarya cheated on her, and tried to kill them. Now Mannat will tell Aishwarya that she will live under her nose, and will watch all her actions. Mannat will show a CCTV footage of having proof of Aishwarya confessing to be Mannat’s mother. Mannat will blackmail Aishwarya to take her home so that she could live with her, failing which she will reveal the truth of her identity to everyone in the house.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.