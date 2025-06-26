Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Malla takes advantage of Vikrant’s situation; plays a big game

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) breaking the heart of Vikrant (Adnan Khan) by giving him the impression that she was only after his money. A heartbroken Vikrant asked Mannat to get out of his house. We wrote about Mannat getting papers signed by Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) as part of the deal after breaking up with Vikrant. In that process, she got 50 per cent of the shares of Mezbaani under her name.

The upcoming drama will see Malla (Sharain Khanduja) being happy that her mother has succeeded in sending Mannat out of Vikrant’s life. Malla will see Vikrant in a bad state, drunk after having a major altercation with Mannat. Malla will make use of his vulnerable state and will go near him. Initially, Vikrant will tell her that he is going to tell their families about them faking marriage and having no intention to marry each other. Malla will stop Vikrant from doing so and will sit close to him. Vikrant who will be inebriated, will see Mannat in Malla. He will get close to her and will spend quality time with her.

Malla will make use of the situation and will announce to the family that Vikrant and her spent a night together.

OMG!!

Will Vikrant be forced now to marry Malla?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.