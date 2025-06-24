Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat breaks Vikrant’s heart; demands money from him

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) telling the truth to Mannat (Ayesha Singh), leaving her in shock. As we know, Mannat took Aiswarya to the sea cliff and threatened to throw her down, if she did not tell her about her mother’s identity. Mannat was shocked to hear that Aishwarya was her mother. She was shocked when Aishwarya confided that she never wanted her, as she was a hurdle between her and her success. We wrote about Aishwarya striking a deal with Mannat to break Vikrant’s (Adnan Khan) heart so that he proceeds and marries Malla.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant finally opening his heart to Mannat and confiding that he has always loved her. However, Mannat will hide back her tears, and pretend to not be bothered with his love confession. Instead, she will demand a share in the hotel for her to stay with him. Vikrant will be shocked at the choice of words that Mannat will use, to hurt Vikrant badly. Vikrant will be heartbroken, and shocked to hear what he is hearing. He will have tears in his eyes and will be in pain.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.