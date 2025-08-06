Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Smita points fingers at Reet; Buaji and Unnati take Reet to task

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) on the verge of heading for their honeymoon in Switzerland, as planned by Sharda. However, their trip got interrupted by the daring decision taken by Smita and Prateek to get married. As we wrote, Raghav and Reet rushed to the temple to stop their wedding, but unfortunately, the wedding rituals were done by the time they reached there. Raghav brought the newlyweds home, where Buaji and Divya burst into anger. There was huge drama where Buaji slapped her son and questioned him about his second marriage.

The upcoming episode will see Smita being at the receiving end when Buaji asks her to get out of the house. Smita, who will want to stay in the house with Prateek, will blame Reet. She will tell all that Reet knew of her being in love, where the fact will be that Reet did not know who she was in love with. This will be enough for Buaji and Unnati to speak against Reet. They will blame Reet for this unforeseen wedding and will ask her why she did not tell her family about it when she knew of it. Reet will tell them that she knew that Smita was in love, but she did not know that the guy was Prateek.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.