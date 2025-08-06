Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Exposes Anika’s Conspiracy, Ved Cancels The Engagement

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, will witness a high-voltage drama with Saru brutally exposing Anika. As Saru gets trapped in the fire unconscious, Ved steps in to save her. Meanwhile, the electricity comes back, spreading light all over. Anika is furious as her engagement with Ved has halted.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 85 spoiler, airing on 6 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, amidst the tension, Saru comes face-to-face with Anika. Meanwhile, Ved, furious and upset, cancels the engagement, clarifying that no engagement will happen nor any relationship can be made. In the emotionally tense moment, Saru exposes Anika, revealing that Anika blackmailed Tara for her and Ved’s marriage.

Also, Ved’s sister goes on to reveal that Charan harassed her during the Savan party night, captured the scene in a video, and gave it to Anika. Tara gets emotional, but Saru comes in to console her. She also reveals that she no longer has to fear because she has scrapped all the videos. Anika fumes with anger, expressing her frustration over ruining all her plans, and goes on to slap Saru, but Tara holds her hand, taking a stand for Saru.

Will Tara teach Anika a lesson, or will she yet again try to harm Saru?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.