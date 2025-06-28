Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Ashi Singh’s Bold Look In Pink Sheer Saree & Backless Blouse

Ashi Singh has once again set the hearts racing with her new look in a traditional six-yard elegance. Currently, the actress is winning hearts with her appearance in the show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil as Kairi. However, with her new look in a pink sheer saree in her Instagram photos, the actress has left the viewers mesmerized.

In the new photos, Ashi is seen draped in a delicate pink sheer saree featuring curvy sparkling border lace and intricate diamond and threadwork in the saree. She paired her masterpiece with a strappy sleeveless blouse featuring a daring backless detail – and the internet simply can’t keep calm.

The soft, flowy saree had subtle shimmer and embroidery that made it look a perfect combination of elegance and sensuality. Tieing her hair in a sleek bun with side-part flicks enhancing her facial structure. The bold black eyeliner with rosy cheeks and pink lips perfectly elevated her Barbiecore vibe. With matching earrings, Ashi looked mesmerizing, balancing modern boldness with vintage charm.

As soon as the actress shared these photos, her fans couldn’t keep calm enough and spammed the comments section with praises and compliments.

Co-star Supriya Shukla wrote, “Pretty in pink.”

Actress Krystal D’Souza commented, “Sundari.”

A user said, “Our prettiest Barbie in pink gorgeous sari.”

What is your reaction to Ashi’s new look in a pink saree?