Shabir Ahluwalia & Ashi Singh’s UYLHM Serial Completes 50 Episodes, Sneak Peek Into The Celebration

It’s a celebration time! Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh’s new show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil completes its first 50 episodes, marking an incredible milestone. The Sony SAB show, produced by Full House Media, is a romantic drama that unfolds with twists and turns, highlighting the chaos that occurs when two different personalities unite. As the show breaks a new record, the cast celebrated the milestone with a special event. Sneak peek into the Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil team’s celebration mode.

Supriya Shukla, who appears in the role of Mairi in the show, posted a glimpse into their celebration mode. The cast of the show celebrated the success of the show with a small party at the rooftop, including Supriya Shukla, Ashi Singh, Shabir Ahluwalia, Abhishek Verma, Devisshh Ahuja, Sonali Kotriss Jaffar, Vansh Sayani, and others.

Supriya, with Shabir and Ashi, dance their heart out on the Bollywood song GALLAN GOODIYAAN from Dil Dhadakne Do. Expressing her gratitude and happiness for the success of the show and having great co-stars, Supriya wrote, “50 Episodes of UYLHM….

A show with wonderful team..

Beautiful coactors.. So much happiness.. Laughter n bonding we have on sets..

May we keep celebrating together for many many more in the journey…

Nachna toh banta hai

chahe pehle hi kiya ho…

Cheers to All.”

Watch here-

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is a Sony SAB show produced by Full House Media. The show casts Ashi Singh and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. The show first aired on June 9, 2025.