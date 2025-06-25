Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi’s sister gets kidnapped; Will Yug and Kairi save her?

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with moments being created between Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) which indicated their togetherness in future. We wrote about Yug getting angry with Kairi for wearing Lata’s saree. We also saw them getting drunk and holding each other’s hands in sleep. The whole house erupted on seeing this moment. Kairi also worked as an intern under Yug, to get experience and for money.

The upcoming episode will further draw them closer as Kairi’s sister will get kidnapped. This will make Yug and Kairi worry, and they will go to a place where they will get a clue about Kairi’s sister being kept captive. Yug will fight the goons at the place. But this will also create moments of closeness between Yug and Kairi. Yug will save Kairi and the two will find themselves in each other’s arms.

Will love prevail between the two of them?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.