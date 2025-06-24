“My character’s actions are driven by pain, pride, and a complex past”: Rajat Dahiya takes on a powerful antagonist role in Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

The romantic drama Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil continues to engage viewers with its unexpected twists and emotionally rich storytelling. Just as the relationship between Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) begins to deepen, the story takes a gripping turn with the entry of Rajat Dahiya as Vikram (Vicky) Malhotra — a suave yet ruthless lawyer and Yug’s formidable rival.

Vikram isn’t just another character; he represents a turbulent chapter from Yug’s past, defined by betrayal, unresolved tensions, and long-standing animosity. His return threatens to upend not only Yug’s personal and professional life but also the growing bond between him and Kairi. Calm and charismatic on the surface, Vikram is a master manipulator who thrives on perception—able to distort reality, twist narratives, and stay several steps ahead of those around him.

Sharing insights about the role, Rajat Dahiya explains, “What really drew me to Vikram was how complex and unpredictable he is. He’s not just a villain—he’s someone who knows exactly how to find people’s weak spots and use them. He can charm you, make you question yourself, and twist situations to his advantage, all while staying two steps ahead. But what makes him interesting is that he’s not doing this just to be evil—his actions come from a place of deep hurt, pride, and personal history. I’m looking forward to exploring this psychological tug-of-war between him and Yug, especially because it plays out in the middle of such an unusual love story.”

With Dahiya’s entry, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil promises to raise the emotional stakes and deliver a fresh wave of drama, rivalry, and moral conflict—keeping audiences guessing at every turn.