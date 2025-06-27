Uff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Cast Shabir Ahluwalia As Yug And Ashi Singh As Kairi: Check Show Time And More Updates

The Sony SAB recently launched a new show, Uff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is winning hearts with its unique storyline and interesting characters. With Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh as the lead, fans have eagerly awaited this romantic drama since the first promo was released. Let’s check out the full details about the show below.

Main Cast

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia takes the role of the male lead, Yug Sinha, while Ashi Singh plays the female lead, Kairi Sharma.

Full Cast

Besides Shabir and Ashi, the show also casts Supriya Shukla in a key role. Actor Vansh Sayani, Abhishek Verma, Rahul Singh, Bhoomi Ramola, and others are also part of the show.

Premiere Date And Show Air Time

Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil launched on 9 June 2025, and the show airs at prime time, 8:00 PM, Monday to Saturday. You can watch the show on the Sony SAB TV channel or stream online on Sony LIV.

What Makes Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Different?

This show is different from other shows due to its unique cast. Ashi and Shabir are paired for the first time. Not just that, this show has a unique storyline where a lead character who hates females is fascinated by the female lead, who is headstrong. With distinct personalities, the leads increase the drama with their banter and chemistry.

Summary

Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil chronicles the story of a Yug Sinha who has been betrayed by his wife, and now he doesn’t trust any girl, nor does he allow his younger brothers to be in touch with girls as he doesn’t want them to go through the same hurt. On the other hand, Kairi Sharma is a strong and independent woman who gives strong replies to Yug’s offensive statements, hinting at their brewing chemistry.