Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Yug and Kairi hold hands in their sleep; family gets shocked to see it

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen an engaging drama with tensions flying high in Yug’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) house, with the entry of Kairi (Ashi Singh) and her family. As we know, Yug asked them to stay at the outhouse. Yug also offered Kairi a chance to work as an intern under him. Amidst this, Kairi handled the needs of Mayri.

Problems arose when Yug’s brother called the police and accused Kairi of stealing at his house. Yug made a big scene when Mayri asked Kairi to wear Lata’s saree. Yug got so angry that he burnt the shawl that Kairi was wearing.

The upcoming drama will see both Yug and Kairi being drunk after which they will be seen together in the room. While Yug will be on his bed, he would have held the hand of Kairi tightly. Kairi will be seen squatting on the ground, close to the bed. It would have so happened that both Yug and Kairi will get drunk after which Yug will hold Kairi’s hand and will pass off. Kairi, in her quest to remove her hand from Yug’s, will also pass off. The next morning, the Sinha and Sharma siblings will see the shocking scene of both holding each other’s hands and will scream, waking them both. Mayri will also be pleased to see their closeness.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.