A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets

Highlights:

Avneet Kaur stuns in floral saree and embroidered white blouse.

Riva Arora goes retro-chic in polka dot saree and V-neck blouse.

Aditi Bhatia dazzles in glittery blue saree and strappy blouse.

Today, we’re going to venture into the lavish closets of three incredible fashion icons: Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora, and Aditi Bhatia. These three style aficionados have an uncanny knack for discovering the latest and greatest blouse designs that perfectly complement their stunning saree collections. Picture blouses that are not just garments, but intricate works of art, adorned with intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and exquisite detailing.

But that’s not all; their love for fashion extends to their sarees too. Each saree they own tells a unique story of tradition and elegance. From classic silk sarees to contemporary georgettes, their saree collection is a vibrant tapestry of Indian fashion heritage.

What’s more, they’ve effortlessly infused a touch of Bollywood-inspired glamour into their saree selections, making each drape a red-carpet-worthy statement piece. So, grab a comfy seat, and get ready to embark on a captivating journey into the world of sarees and blouses, where every fold, every stitch, and every detail contributes to a dazzling fashion narrative that’s all about having a blast!

Avneet Kaur’s Enchanting Floral Saree Ensemble

Avneet Kaur, the Bollywood enchantress, recently dropped a show-stopping picture from the set of “Tiku Weds Sheru,” and she’s got us swooning! In this fashion rendezvous, Avneet dazzled in a sheer floral saree that whispered elegance. But what set her look on fire was the choice of her heavy embroidered white blouse, effortlessly merging style and trendiness. Her crown jewel? A chic braided hairstyle, winged eyes that could rival a phoenix, and lips painted in the loveliest shade of pink.

Recreate the Magic: To channel your inner Avneet, opt for a sheer floral saree paired with an intricately embroidered white blouse. Don’t forget to braid up your hair, master the art of winged eyeliner, and finish with a pop of pretty pink on your lips. Voilà, you’re ready to captivate the world with your unique style!

Riva Arora’s Timeless Polka Dot Elegance

Riva Arora takes us on a stylish journey to the past with her stunning retro look. She elegantly draped herself in a white polka dot saree, capturing the essence of timeless charm. However, the real showstopper was her statement blouse design. It featured a stylish V-neck and full sleeves, giving her classic look a modern twist. With her long wavy tresses and minimal nude makeup, she added an air of sophistication. Completing the ensemble, a pair of hoop pink earrings brought a playful pop of color.

Recreate the Nostalgia: To embrace Riva’s retro-chic vibes, find yourself a polka dot saree and pair it with a statement blouse featuring a V-neck and full sleeves. Let your locks flow in long waves, keep your makeup minimal and nude, and add a splash of personality with vibrant hoop earrings. You’ll master the art of timeless elegance with a modern twist!

Aditi Bhatia’s Dazzling Blue Delight

Aditi Bhatia left us starry-eyed with her ethereal appearance in a see-through glittery blue saree. She effortlessly paired it with a stylish strappy blue blouse that oozed contemporary charm. Her cascading long hair and dewy makeup elevated her glamour quotient to the max.

Recreate the Sparkle: To recreate Aditi’s enchantment, seek out a glittery blue saree and match it with a strappy blue blouse. Allow your tresses to flow freely, keep your makeup dewy and fresh, and let your inner diva shine. You’ll be ready to dazzle the world with your glamorous presence!

These fashion maven’s looks have set the bar high, but with a dash of creativity and your personal touch, you can step into their stylish shoes and create a fashion statement that’s uniquely yours.