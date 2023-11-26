Ashish Chanchlani Flaunts His New Haircut, Abhishek Malhan Reacts

The talented content creator Ashish Chanchlani has come very far in his journey. Starting with YouTube, Ashish carved his niche in the industry with consistency, dedication, and passionate work. He has improved not just career-wise but also his physical appearance. Earlier, the YouTuber was a little chubby, but now he has become fit and looks charming. Today, the social media sensation unveiled his new haircut to his fans, including his fellow YouTuber Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan, who reacted to it. Let’s take a look below.

It seems fans were waiting for Ashish Chanchlani to change his hairstyle, and so he finally did it. Sharing a glimpse of his new haircut, the content creator in his caption wrote, “I finally got a new haircut.” In the image, he can be seen posing all tired, wearing a red t-shirt with grey trousers. And his slit brown hair, styled sleekly, looks dashing. He looks simple yet attractive.

While reacting to this, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 runner-up and Youtuber Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, reacted. In the comments, he wrote, “Bhaiya ji Roz uthkeee pichlee din se zyada smart hore h (with hands up, a red heart and laughing emojis).”

