Ashish Chanchlani gets injured, says ‘girlfriend ne kat liya’

Ashish Chanchlani took to his new ‘Threads’ app to share pictures of his injury, but with a comic twist to it. The YouTuber sharing the picture also asserted in a follow up thread that it’s because his girlfriend bit him

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 15:45:36
Renowned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently surprised his followers on the ‘Threads’ app by sharing pictures of an injury he sustained. However, in his typical comedic fashion, Chanchlani added a twist to the tale by attributing the injury to his girlfriend. In a follow-up thread, he jokingly claimed, “girlfriend ne kat liya” (my girlfriend bit me), sparking amusement among his fanbase. The post quickly gained traction, with fans appreciating Chanchlani’s ability to inject humor into even unexpected situations. While the exact circumstances surrounding the injury remain undisclosed, Chanchlani’s playful approach and willingness to share such moments endear him to his dedicated followers, who eagerly await his updates on social media platforms.

Ashish Chanchlani’s post

However, that’s not all, the YouTuber also shared a hilarious meme along with it. In the first one we can see his hand armoured with first-aid, that he says it’s how his grandmother sees when he gets injured, but in reality it is nothing as serious as it seems to her.

Check out

https://www.threads.net/t/Cui8lnGoXrY/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

Work Front

Known for his comedic sketches, vlogs, and relatable content, Chanchlani enjoys a massive following on various social media platforms. His YouTube channel, which boasts millions of subscribers, remains a hub for entertaining videos that resonate with a wide audience.

Chanchlani consistently produces engaging and humorous content, collaborating with other creators and celebrities to keep his viewers entertained. His unique storytelling style and ability to connect with his audience have earned him a loyal fan base.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

