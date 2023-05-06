Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks

Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s lift mirror selfies are truly on point, check out the pictures to take some cues from the two

Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen, two of the most popular young stars in the Indian entertainment industry, have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts with their impeccable sense of style. These talented actresses have become fashion icons in their own right, with their unique fashion choices and ability to effortlessly pull off any look.

The gorgeous beauties have become style icons for a new generation of fashion enthusiasts, inspiring them with their unique sense of style and ability to effortlessly pull off any look. With their star power and fashion-forward choices, they are paving the way for a new era of fashion in the Indian entertainment industry.

Owing to that, as of now we are all enticed with their latest mirror selfies on Instagram.

Avneet Kaur’s mirror selfie

Avneet Kaur is known for her chic and trendy fashion sense, characterized by a perfect blend of modern and traditional styles. Her fashion choices are marked by vibrant colors, bold prints, and a perfect balance of elegance and simplicity.

And it’s all viable in the picture here. We can see the diva wearing a stylish white shirt that she teamed with white denim shorts. The actress topped it with a brown jacket, wavy long hair and stunning sunglass.

Check out-

Anushka Sen’s mirror selfie

Anushka Sen keeps it more edgy and contemporary style, marked by bold and daring choices. Her fashion sense is characterized by an eclectic mix of prints, textures, and fabrics, and she is known for her love of statement accessories.

In this one we can see the Baal Veer actress wearing a stylish thin strapped peach pink bodycon midi dress. She completed the look with a messy hairbun, black shades and no makeup.