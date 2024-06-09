Avneet Kaur and Nancy Tyagi’s Pastel Glamour at Cannes 2024 Makes India Proud

Cannes 2024 was a grand event where several Indian influencers got the chance to grace the red carpet, showcasing their game with fashion. In contrast, Avneet Kaur and Nancy Tyagi dazzled in stunning pastel outfits, showcasing Indian elegance and style. With their glamorous avatar, they not only turned heads but also filled Indians with pride, highlighting their impeccable fashion sense and significantly impacting the international stage. Let’s take a look at their glamorous pastel looks.

Avneet Kaur’s Look In White Pastel Gown

The actress made hearts flutter with her divine vibes, wearing a pure white pastel gown. The sheer bodice was embellished with intricate details and diamond work, while the padded shoulders and see-through ensemble radiated sparkling energy. The flared skirt, followed by the but, made her look like a mermaid. However, the dreamy white ensemble in pastel shine captured attention, combined with her sunny makeup and simple accessories. She kept it simple yet stunning for her Cannes look.

Nancy Tyagi’s Look In Purple Pastel Look

Redefining iconic ensembles, Nancy showcased her talent through her trail gown, which looked like a saree. The actress wore a backless blouse, adding a spicey touch. Draping her skirt like a saree and the trail pattern give her royal charm. The head-covered dupatta and long pallu added an extra dose of sophistication. She looks oh-so-breathtaking with her sleek hairstyle, makeup, and sparkling eyes.

Undeniably, Avneet and Nancy made India proud with their out-of-the-box glamorous looks in a pastel ensemble at the Cannes 2024 Film Festival.