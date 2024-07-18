Avneet Kaur Exudes Senorita Vibes Styling Her White Cut-out Dress With Red Rose Choker, Checkout

Avneet Kaur is a queen of hearts. She is basking in the glory of her successful stints in OTT films Tiku Weds Sheru and Love Ki Arrange Marriage. Apart from that, she creates headlines for her fashion choices, often reviving vintage trends with Gen-Z-inspired attires. Today, she turns Senorita in a white dress, and the vibrant detail of her look is a sight to behold.

Avneet Kaur Turns Senorita In White Cut-out Dress

Avneet shared new photos from her vacation in Italy. This time, the actress gets the vibe of the city, wearing a white body-fitting gown featuring a huge cut-out highlighting her curves and stomach. The bralette bodice, followed by a fitting skirt, defines her picturesque figure. The actress styles her look with a golden waist chain, bangles, earrings, necklaces, and rings. The sparkling gold on her white ensemble creates a rich look.

That’s not all! Avneet tied her hair with a bohemian scarf, adding an extra dose of charm. With her flying flicks, she looks oh-so-pretty. The red rose choker adds a vibrant and darling touch, making her look nothing short of Senorita. With the minimalistic pink makeup, the actress makes hearts flutter. She completes her Italy vacation fashion with a thread-made side bag with handcrafted details. From street walks and car rides to witnessing the sunset, Avneet had a great time on her vacation.