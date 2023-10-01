Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan's Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video

Recently, Avneet Kaur interacted with her fans on her Instagram handle. While talking with her, one of the fan's mother slaps him, which leaves the internet in splits. Check out the viral video

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Oct,2023 17:15:27
Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan's Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video 857301
  • Highlights
  • Avneet Kaur interacts with fans through Instagram Live.
  • Avneet Kaur fan’s mother slaps him during the video call.
  • Netizens react to Avneet Kaur viral video.

The internet sensation Avneet Kaur is basking in glory with the success of her debut film, Tiku Weds Sheru. After impressing the audience with her acting prowess, the diva is keeping up the buzz with her fashion moments. However, recently, the diva interacted with her fans on Instagram Live, and during the video call, her fan’s mother slapped him, which left her in shock.

Avneet Kaur’s fan mother slaps him.

The viral video on the internet shows Avneet Kaur interacting with her fans after the success of her film. One of the fans requested her to join in the Instagram live. And so the actress was communicating with her fan, who also runs a fan page of her name. In the video, she can be seen saying, “Thank you so much for creating this fan page for me it’s so sweet. God bless, stay healthy, and stay safe.”

However, before her fan could disconnect the Instagram Live, his mother hits him and asks in Hindi, “Who is she?”. Avneet Kaur was shocked to see this.

As soon as the video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, netizens couldn’t stop reacting to this. A user wrote, “I was expecting chappal in this Kalesh.” The second user commented, “That’s what you get for creating an Avneet Kaur fan page.” The third commented, “Indian moms are savage. ”

What is your reaction to this viral video? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Quirky Naris! Avneet Kaur, Arishfa Khan & Aditi Bhatia's blouse neck designs are must-haves 857165
Quirky Naris! Avneet Kaur, Arishfa Khan & Aditi Bhatia’s blouse neck designs are must-haves
Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure 857068
Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure
Revamp tradition like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair with trendy lehenga blouse designs 856890
Revamp tradition like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair with trendy lehenga blouse designs
Decoding street style with Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Anushka Sen’s jeans top 856453
Decoding street style with Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Anushka Sen’s jeans top
Go sassy like Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Jannat Zubair in silk sarees [Photos] 855960
Go sassy like Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Jannat Zubair in silk sarees [Photos]
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories 855785
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories

Latest Stories

September Dump: Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra, Simu Liu And Others 857287
September Dump: Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra, Simu Liu And Others
Guru Randhawa Wishes Shehnaaz Gill For Birthday With Quirky Candid Moments, Watch 857284
Guru Randhawa Wishes Shehnaaz Gill For Birthday With Quirky Candid Moments, Watch
S D Burman Birthday Special: His 9 Rarest Songs For Lata Mangeshkar 857299
S D Burman Birthday Special: His 9 Rarest Songs For Lata Mangeshkar
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree 857205
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari 857150
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari
The makers of The Vaccine War want the entire country to watch this marvellous journey of Indian scientists only on big screens 857283
The makers of The Vaccine War want the entire country to watch this marvellous journey of Indian scientists only on big screens
Read Latest News