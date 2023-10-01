Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan's Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video

Highlights

The internet sensation Avneet Kaur is basking in glory with the success of her debut film, Tiku Weds Sheru. After impressing the audience with her acting prowess, the diva is keeping up the buzz with her fashion moments. However, recently, the diva interacted with her fans on Instagram Live, and during the video call, her fan’s mother slapped him, which left her in shock.

Avneet Kaur’s fan mother slaps him.

The viral video on the internet shows Avneet Kaur interacting with her fans after the success of her film. One of the fans requested her to join in the Instagram live. And so the actress was communicating with her fan, who also runs a fan page of her name. In the video, she can be seen saying, “Thank you so much for creating this fan page for me it’s so sweet. God bless, stay healthy, and stay safe.”

However, before her fan could disconnect the Instagram Live, his mother hits him and asks in Hindi, “Who is she?”. Avneet Kaur was shocked to see this.

As soon as the video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, netizens couldn’t stop reacting to this. A user wrote, “I was expecting chappal in this Kalesh.” The second user commented, “That’s what you get for creating an Avneet Kaur fan page.” The third commented, “Indian moms are savage. ”

Kalesh during Avneet kaur’s Insta live b/w Son and Mom pic.twitter.com/m7SYZfC4Fg — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 30, 2023

What is your reaction to this viral video? Let us know in the comments box below.