Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a hilariously relatable video with her dear friend Saloni. The actress shared the video, revealing the secrets behind the closed doors of a girl’s washroom. And it’s something girls can definitely relate to. Scroll down beneath to check on the video-

In the video, we can see Avneet Kaur along with her friend Saloni Daini, an Instagram influencer. The duo can be seen posing all candid and cosy together at first inside the washroom. However, later Avneet can be seen flossing her teeth with her fingers opening her mouth wide in the mirror. Saloni can be seen plucking her nose hair and fixing her hair.

Well, mostly, that’s what girls do in the washroom! Truly! Can you relate already?

Sharing the video, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Reality unveils 😅😂 @salonidaini_ #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #funny #girls #reality”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Avneet Kaur’s next flick is Tiku Weds Sheru, that shall release soon, as her Instagram bio says. The movie shall also feature the legendary Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films. Apart from this, Kaur’s brilliant performance as a child actor in the movie Mardaani was praised a lot. Kaur also worked in several tv shows to date, one of her prominent remains ‘Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga’.

The actress is also quite active on her social media. She owns a whopping number of followers on her Instagram, counting over 32.7 million followers on her profile. Time and again the actress has dropped in pictures and posts that keep her fans enticed. What’s most loved; her amazing fashion photoshoots of all time.