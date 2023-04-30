ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say 'sadarniyoo ka naam karab'

Avneet Kaur goes bold once again in her latest photos, however, netizens do not look impressed with her look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 09:54:44
Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’

Avneet Kaur, the multi-talented Indian celebrity, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her impeccable acting skills, mesmerizing dance moves, and undeniable charm. But that’s not all, as she is also a fashion icon who never fails to make heads turn with her chic and stylish outfits.

Avneet’s wardrobe choices are a reflection of her vibrant personality and she never shies away from experimenting with new styles and trends. Her Instagram feed is a testament to her love for fashion, with each post featuring a different outfit that is sure to leave her fans awestruck.

Owing to that, the actress has now set the internet ablaze with her stylish look in her bold preppy avatar, while she decided to ditch her shirt for the day. Check out-

Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in latest pictures

In the pictures, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a sheer black deep neck bralette. The actress topped it with a brown checkered shirt. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she clubbed it up with dewy eye makeup look with winged eyeliner and pink glossy lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Verified
Ek nazar pyaar se dekhlo phir se zinda kardo ♥️✨ #closeups"
Ek nazar pyaar se dekhlo phir se zinda kardo ♥️✨ #closeups”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802783

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802784

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802785

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802786

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802787

Netizens’ Reaction

Soon after Avneet shared the pictures, the actress received mixed reactions from the netizens. However, most weren’t happy with her looks in the pictures.

One wrote, “Ek sadarni ho kr baki sadarniyoo ka naam karab kr ri ho ye sab nudity post kr ke..”

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802791

Another wrote, “Photos hi aise post krti hai ki galiyo se comment box bhar jata hai 😢”

A third user wrote, “Shame on you”

A fourth one added, “Apne naam ke aage kaur lgna chor de agar yahi sab post krna hai tjhe..”

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802790

Another user decided to pull off a derogatory remark on the young lady, saying, “Do you want to become a wh*re ?? 🥲 Have your self respect…”

Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’ 802789

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

