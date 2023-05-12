Avneet Kaur heads out for script readings, has she signed new film?

Avneet Kaur heads for new script readings after she completes shooting for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The actress shared insights on Thursday on social media handle, check out-

Avneet Kaur, the Mardaani actress has now headed for script readings. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture as she headed for her work. Looking all spectacular in her cheeky casuals, the actress mentioned that she is off for ‘script readings’ along with a video camera emoji in the picture

Avneet Kaur’s Career Front

Avneet Kaur began her acting career at a young age and rose to prominence as a child artist in popular television shows. She showcased her acting prowess and charm in shows such as “Meri Maa,” “Savitri,” and “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan,” where she portrayed diverse characters and garnered critical acclaim.

As she transitioned into adulthood, Avneet continued to captivate audiences with her performances in various television series. She gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Yasmine in the fantasy drama “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” based on the Arabian Nights tale. Her portrayal of the feisty and independent princess won accolades and established her as a versatile actress in the industry.

Apart from television, Avneet Kaur has also ventured into the digital space. She has been part of web series, short films, and music videos, further expanding her artistic horizons. Her presence on social media platforms has also contributed to her growing popularity, as she engages with her fans through entertaining content and updates on her professional endeavors.

Avneet Kaur’s Recent Work

The actress recently completed shooting for two back-to-back movies Tiku Weds Sheru and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.