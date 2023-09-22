Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair and Riva Arora are beauties in crop top lehengas, take cues

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Riva Arora have collectively elevated the art of donning crop top lehengas to a level of pure sartorial bliss. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 12:45:43
While every ensemble is a canvas for self-expression, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Riva Arora have collectively elevated the art of donning crop top lehengas to a level of pure sartorial bliss. These three dazzling divas have embarked on a delightful journey, where traditional meets contemporary in the most captivating manner.

Avneet, with her effortless charm and ethereal grace, transforms the crop top lehenga into a symphony of elegance. Jannat, the epitome of trendsetting chic, effortlessly marries the modern and traditional, giving us a fusion masterpiece that is nothing short of mesmerizing. And then there’s Riva, whose infectious energy and vivacious spirit infuse a playful twist into this classic ensemble. These three fashion mavens, each with their unique style, have collectively written a vogue-worthy love letter to crop top lehengas. So, if you’re looking for a lesson in how to turn heads and set trends simultaneously, just take a leaf from Avneet, Jannat, and Riva’s book – and let your fashion do the talking!

Avneet Kaur: A splash of blue brilliance

In a world painted in hues of style and charisma, Avneet Kaur emerges like a radiant comet in her bright blue embellished lehenga choli. With her dazzling ensemble, Avneet proves that elegance and exuberance can coexist harmoniously. The actress flaunts a captivating blue scooped-neck full-sleeved crop top that adds an air of sophistication to her look. But the grand catch is the flared golden embellished ruffled skirt, which whispers tales of opulence with every step she takes. Avneet doesn’t stop there – she adds a stylish meshy veil, lending an aura of mystery to her ensemble. And let’s not forget the makeup, where she opts for a mid-parted sleek braided hairdo, dewy eyes, and red bold lips, sealing her status as a true fashion icon.

Jannat Zubair: Maroon magic

In the realm of elegance and grace, Jannat Zubair reigns supreme in her stunning maroon red lehenga choli. The crop top blouse, adorned with subtle pearl embellishments, serves as a testament to Jannat’s impeccable taste. But it’s the skirt that steals the spotlight, perfectly complemented by a stylish pink meshy dupatta. Jannat’s long wavy hairdo and tasteful oxidised accessories add a touch of vintage charm to her overall look. Her dewy eyes and pink nude lips complete the ensemble, leaving admirers awestruck by her ethereal beauty.

Riva Arora: The epitome of playful chic

Riva Arora graces the fashion arena with her infectious charm and playful style, donning a red-orange satin crop top blouse paired with a peach pleated lehenga skirt and a golden-red mesh veil. Her choice of minimal makeup palette lets her natural beauty shine through, making her look like a breath of fresh air. Riva’s mid-parted braided hairstyle and stylish oxidised accessories exude a youthful, carefree vibe. Her radiant smile is the final touch that seals her status as the darling of fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

In a world where fashion is a canvas for individual expression, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Riva Arora showcase their distinct personalities through their crop top lehengas. Each one effortlessly combines tradition with contemporary flair, reminding us that style is not just about what you wear, but how you wear it. These fashionistas are indeed a source of inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement and have fun while doing it.

