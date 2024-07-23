Avneet Kaur Looks Dazzling In Purple Off-Shoulder Crop Top And Slit Skirt, Flaunts Toned Physique

Avneet Kaur is known for her role in the Luv Ki Arrange Marriage film with Sunny Singh. The film is available on Zee5. Apart from her acting skills, her fashion appearance is also on the next level, and her Instagram is proof. Whether opting for a Western or traditional look, the actress knows how to slay in every fit. Today, the actress flaunts her dazzling beauty in a Western two-piece set. Take a look at the photos below!

Avneet Kaur’s Western Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Avneet Kaur shared glam photos in a western look. The outfit features a purple off-shoulder crop top designed to enhance her deep neckline and shoulders, giving it a modern and elegant touch. The crop top hugs her figure perfectly, accentuating her toned physique. The actress complements her upper fit with the matching color slit skirt features a front cut with a ruched pleated bodycon fitting that adds a touch of drama and sophistication to the overall look.

Avneet Kaur’s Accessories And Makeup

Avneet keeps the accessories minimal, letting the outfit take center stage. She opts for delicate jewelry such as a silver necklace, earrings, and a ring and pairs it with a Prada handbag that enhances her look without overpowering it. Her makeup is on point, focusing on a flawless base and subtle yet impactful eye makeup that highlights her features with shimmery eyelids, peachy cheekbones, and glossy lips. Her hairstyle complements the outfit, adding a polished finish with a middle-partition bun hairstyle with bangs. In the photos, Avneet Kaur flaunts her stunning toned physique in selfie pictures, showing her gleaming beauty.

