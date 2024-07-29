Avneet Kaur Misses Italy Vacation, Shares Unseen Photos From Beach In Blue Mini Dress

Avneet Kaur recently enjoyed her time in Italy. On her vacation, she explored different places in Italy, roaming around the streets, witnessing nature’s beauty, exploring fashion houses, and more. It seems the actress can get over the vacation mood, as she is missing her moments in Italy this weekend. Remembering the good old vacation days, the actress shared new photos from the beach in the town.

On Sunday, July 28, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos showcasing a glimpse of her beach moment in Italy. The actress shares these specific photos expressing her wish to go back to the same beach, which is on Mykonos Island in Greece. She wrote, “wanna go back to the beach so bad.”

In the first photo, Avneet looks jaw-dropping in a sky blue mini dress with a low neckline made with sheer fabric. The actress kept her look simple with no makeup, and her open hairstyle with a tie-dye bucket hat looked cute and chic at the same time. The actress enjoyed witnessing the breathtaking sunset near the seashore. Her chilling time and peaceful vibe are clear through the photos. From walking on the wet sand to running in the ocean, the actress loved every moment in the serene place. Such vacations always stay in one’s heart.