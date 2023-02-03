Avneet Kaur, the digital beauty has time and again been the fashion muse for her fans. She often shares pictures and posts on her Instagram handle, catering goals. And now again, the young beauty with over 30 million followers on Instagram, aced a stylish rockstar kind of look in black baggy wear. Oozing off with glam and swag, the actress gave us pure street style goals.

In the pictures, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a black graphic printed baggy t-shirt. The actress completed the look with high waist black joggers. The actress decked it up with yellow side bag, Nike shoes in yellow and a cap from the brand Adidas. The actress had her hair wavy open and kept her makeup minimal for the look.

The actress posed with utmost swag in the pictures, as she slipped in the dope rockstar wear. The actress also flaunted her beautiful midriff tattoo in the pictures, as she tucks her baggy t-shirt making it a crop top.

Sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Peachy Keen” along with black heart emoji in the caption.

Further Details:

Tee- @bonkers.corner

Pants- @urbanic_in

Bag- @jacquemus

Shoes- @nike

Cap- @adidas

On the work front, Avneet Kaur has worked in several tv shows to date. Her work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga earned her most praise all across the country. She ventured off in tv with her amazing work in the reality show Dance India Dance. She also worked in films like Mardaani and Mardaani 2. The actress earlier wrapped up for Tiku Weds Sheru, banked by Manikarnika Films. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.