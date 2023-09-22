Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur Serves Gym Goals In White Tank Top, Cropped Shrug, And Sweat Pants, See Jaw-dropping Photos

The social media sensation Avneet Kaur, in her latest Instagram dump, shared gym goals in a white tank top, cropped shrug, and sweatpants. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Sep,2023 09:30:10
The social media sensation Avneet Kaur never misses a chance to rule over hearts with her stunning look. Her fashion book has unique drapes, from stunning gowns to bossy pantsuits, and she knows how to nail every look like a pro. However, this is all possible because of her fit figure. In the latest photos, the actress serves gym goals wearing a tank top and sweat pants.

Avneet Kaur’s Gym Goals Outfit

Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet treats her fans with a sneak peek into her jaw-dropping appearance in a gym outfit. In the images, she can be seen flaunting her toned curves, wearing a white high-neck tank top paired with a cropped shrug and body-hugging sweatpants. With the classy black and white shoes, she gives herself a swanky look.

Avneet ditched makeup and let her real beauty inspire her fans. Throughout the photos, Avneet flaunts her figure effortlessly. The curvy midriff, toned legs, and her overall appearance is jaw-dropping. In the second photo, the diva gives a clear image of her stunning abs, which are now in process. In the caption, she wrote, “Getting there.” And we couldn’t deny Avneet is working hard to get those stunning abs.

Avneet Kaur On The Work Front

The actress recently made her debut in films with Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Avneet Kaur was also in controversy for kissing an older man on screen.

