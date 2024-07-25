Avneet Kaur Shares Glimpse Of Moments That Give Her Goosebumps, See Video

Avneet Kaur is a wanderlust. She loves to travel to new places, witness the beauty of nature, embrace different cultures and values, and seek new experiences. And if you are wondering what’s new today, Let us reveal that the actress experienced special moments on her Italy vacation that gave her goosebumps. Let’s take a look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Love Ki Arrange Marriage actress shared a video showcasing a glimpse of another fun-filled day from her Italy vacation. This time, the actress is not exploring the city streets, fashion houses, or trying new cuisine, but she attended a live concert by the world-famous rock band Coldplay. Her expressions and enthusiasm highlight the goosebumps-giving moments. With a huge crowd, serene sky, and energetic atmosphere, the concert looked all fun and an experience that will stay with her for a lifetime.

For attending the iconic concert, Avneet wore a brown leather baggy jacket, and she styled her look with a clean girl hairstyle. Her glossy lips, minimalistic makeup, and beautiful smile made her look wow. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “POV: You experience Coldplay live.” At the same time, in the caption, she expressed her feelings, “I wasn’t ready for this! A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE FOR REAL! @coldplay

Coldplay is a British rock band that was formed in London in 1997. The band consists of five members: vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.