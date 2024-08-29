Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur, the young actress of the Indian entertainment world, never misses a chance to create buzz. At the age of 22, she has come very far, showcasing her talent in acting, dancing, and fashion. Her recent film Love Ki Arrange Marriage also made it to the top, making her a top choice for producers. Besides that, Avneet’s aesthetic and risky fashion always takes center stage, bringing out masterpieces every time. And today is no different as the actress turns mermaid in a white gown.

On Tuesday, 28 August, Avneet shared a bunch of photos from her latest photoshoot showcasing her jaw-dropping look. For her photoshoot, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress got dressed as a mermaid wearing a white gown. The outfit features off-shoulder long sheer sleeves with a butterfly neckline and strappy sleeves, giving her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. The fitting bodice and bottom define her picturesque figure. At the same time, the thigh-high slit covered with sheer detail creates a sizzling touch, taking Avneet’s fashion a notch up.

Avneet elevates her appearance with her open hairstyle, which is complemented by her beautiful black eyes with shiny eyeshadow, glowing pink cheeks, and glossy pink lips. But wait, that’s not all! The icy blue backdrop with a glass floor creates a marine setting resembling a sea view. At the same time, the dual image of Avneet as she poses like a mermaid on the floor mesmerizes the onlookers.