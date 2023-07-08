ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur’s bikini look in Thailand’s tropical paradise is too hot to handle, see pics

We could spot Aladdin actor Avneet Kaur, sporting a sheer black crop top and bikini briefs, flawlessly floats on a tray of scrumptious delights while sipping on a chilling fruit juice. Scroll below to check

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jul,2023 20:15:16
Get ready to be blown away by the fabulousness of Avneet Kaur as she takes breakfast to a whole new level of luxury in Thailand’s Conrad Koh Samui. We could spot the actress, sporting a sheer black crop top and bikini briefs, flawlessly floats on a tray of scrumptious delights while sipping on a chilling fruit juice. With her black sunglasses adding an extra dash of glamour and a casual hairbun for that effortlessly chic look, Avneet becomes the epitome of breakfast goals.

Floating breakfast is the new trend

Who needs a regular table when you can have a floating feast with a breathtaking ocean view? Avneet Kaur knows how to make every moment, even breakfast, an extraordinary experience filled with fashion and indulgence. Sharing the pictures, Kaur wrote, “Just minding my business, enjoying the view and having my breakfast, wbu”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Hum laachaar log corporate life me lage hue hai or kya hi kar sakte hai friday to bs naam ke liye hai…aankh band hote monday aa hi jana hai😢”

Another wrote, “Ye wohi avneet hai na Jo Aladin ke Sath bohot achi lagti thi or ab ye 50 Saal buddhe ke Sath kissing seen kar Rahi ha”

A third user wrote, “Movie poori tarah flop hone ke baad Co-star chill karte hue 😅😂”

The actress was last seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, where she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films.

