Avneet Kaur’s Love for Sensuous Backless Evening Gowns Knows No Bounds

Avneet Kaur is a popular beauty queen in town. The diva never fails to impress with her outfit selections wherever she goes. The actress engages with fans with regular posts and insights into her personal and professional life. Today, the actress gives her fans some breathtaking glances from her most recent photoshoot. With her new bold image, she has captured fans’ hearts for her irresistible attractiveness in the backless gown. Let’s look into it.

Avneet Kaur’s Backless Gown Appearance-

Aqua Blue Backless Gown

The sizzling went for an aqua backless gown. The ensemble comprises an aqua-colored strappy, deep V-neckline, backless look while exposing her back tattoo, hip ruched pleated, mermaid-style bodycon floor-length gown. She pulled her hair tight in a high pony long-length braided hairdo. The diva wore minimal makeup: light highlighted eyeshadow, pink blushy cheeks, and light pink creamy lips. She compliments her attire with long silver and diamond earrings, a silver neck chain, and bracelets by Swarovski. She paired her attire with translucent shimmery heels.

Red Backless Gown

Avneet Kaur looks very stunning in a red backless gown. The actress sported a red bodycon floor-length gown with a round high neck, one-shoulder full sleeves, and another knot-tied shoulder, backless. The dress costs Rs. 10,500. She sported a side-parted tight bun hairdo. The actress opted for glam makeup, which included shimmery eyeshadow, peach shimmery accentuated blushy cheeks, and red glossy lips. She accessories her look with small silver earrings, a bracelet by Bulgari, and silver stilettos.

The outfit is from Mélani The Label.

Which look of Avneet Kaur do you like the most?