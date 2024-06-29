Avneet Kaur’s Monaco Getaway: Exquisite Photos With Lamborghini, Ferrari, And Stunning Scenery

Avneet Kaur is enjoying the success of her most recent film, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ She co-starred with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, and their chemistry in the film keeps the public entertained, as the film is trending on Zee5. Not only her acting but also her dress sense is always on point. Avneet Kaur made a stunning appearance with her recent travel photos on Instagram. Check out the look below!

Avneet Kaur’s Beautiful Vacation In Monaco-

Taking to Instagram post, Avneet Kaur posted a picture series as she looks glamorous in a yellow halter-neckline, sleeveless, bodycon ankle-length gown. She styles her hair in a middle-partition soft waves hairstyle and minimal makeup with shimmery highlighted cheeks, fluttery lashes, and creamy lips. She wears gold earrings, a bracelet, rings, a black sling bag, and heels to complement her look.

In the photo, Avneet Kaur shared a picture of herself enjoying her breakfast of vanilla ice cream with strawberry slices, fried momos, and strawberry pastry and posing with a smile for the camera. In the next picture, the actress revealed her dazzling Western fit and posed candidly with a green and black Lamborghini car. Further, Avneet Kaur also explored the architecture of Casino Monte—Carlo. The actress posted candid clicks and also showed a glimpse of a white Ferrari car.

In the next appearance, Avneet Kaur shared a big cruise picture with a stunning night view. The actress also poses outside the Cafe De Paris Monte Carlo. In the last picture, she clicks a picture of a beautiful sky view with a white building.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.