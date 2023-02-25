Avneet Kaur keeps it all preppy again with her latest pictures on social media handle. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures, keeping her vibe up on the league dropping in some casual hot pictures. The actress left the entire internet wowed as she shared the pictures on her gram, and we are loving how she is keeping up with her sheer fashion updos.

In the pictures, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing white tube top. She teamed it with high-waist baggy denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a curly ponytail. She decked it up with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of hoop earrings. The actress posed with utmost swag in the pictures, as she goes sunkissed. To raise the glam up, she wore a pair of white block heeled sandals.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Comparison destroys personality.” In the caption. Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur shot to fame with her thrilling dance performances in the show Dance India Dance. Since then, there’s been no looking back. She acted in several tv shows, and movies too. One of her prominent works on the tv remains Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She also was featured in the movie, Mardaani where she acted alongside Rani Mukherji. As of now Avneet is busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie also shall star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Coming to Avneet’s fashion, are you crushing on the above look? Let us know in the comments below-