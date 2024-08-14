Avneet Kaur’s Top 5 Earrings Every Gen-Z Girl Should Own

The young and talented Avneet Kaur is basking in the glory of her success in films like Tiku Weds Sheru and Love Ki Arrange Marriage. Not only that, she has become a sensation with her fashion sense, and her stunning appearance on the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet made her the town talk. With all the love and fame, the 22-year-old always keeps her best foot forward while styling her look in statement accessories, especially her charming earrings, which relate to Gen-Z style, becoming the favorite of fashion enthusiasts. And if you are also a fashion frenzy, you should own these top five earrings from Avneet’s collection.

Avneet Kaur’s Top 5 Earrings For Gen-z Girls

Check out Avneet Kaur’s top five earrings collection, from heart-shaped golden dangles to diamond and motif embellished chandbaliyan

1) Heart-shaped Golden Dangles

Avneet looks gorgeous in this aesthetic white mini dress featuring a square neckline, fitting bodice, and flowy bottom. The cute dress defines the actress’s picturesque figure, and she completes her look with a ponytail hairstyle and pinkish makeup. However, the hearts-shaped golden dangle earrings add a statement touch with their sparkling appearance, elevating her simple look to a classy statement. You can style these Gen-Z-inspired earrings with coordinated sets of maxi dresses, which will uplift your glam.

2) Leaf-shaped Metallic Earrings

Oh, so breathtaking! Avneet is stabbing hearts with her sizzling appearance in this metallic silver two-piece outfit, which includes a backless high-neckline crop top teamed with a body-hugging long skirt. With a sleek hairstyle and minimalistic makeup, the actress adds sophistication. Her Gen-Z-inspired leaf-shaped metallic earrings suit her look, giving her modern elegance.

3) Oxidised Jhumkas

Undoubtedly, this one is a favorite of Gen-Z when it comes to styling traditional outfits, especially kurtas, just like Avneet in this simple printed kurta and flared bottom look. The actress takes her desi look a level up in Gen-Z-inspired oxidized jhumkas with an open hairstyle, creating a filmy look. At the same time, the oxidized nose ring works like a wow on Avneet’s mesmerizing look.

4) Golden Huge Stud Earrings

Avneet personifies beauty in this white plunging gown with backless details. The actress styles her look with a clean-cut girl hairdo, pinkish makeup, and cherry-red glossy lips. However, her bold choice of golden huge stud earrings gives her sophisticated style a masterpiece touch. You can style these studs with your pantsuit formal outfit and single-color dresses.

5) Diamond And Motif Embellished Chandbali Earrings

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress looks enchanting in this tangerine-embellished lehenga, featuring a halter-neckline blouse with backless details, a floor-length skirt, and a matching dupatta. Her choice of accessories truly sets Avneets’s look apart from others. She opted for a huge diamond and motif-embellished chandbali with a huge matching maan tika, which, with her bun hairdo, gives her a Gen-Z traditional look.