Ayesha Kanga of Class fame is a force of fashion in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton!

Ayesha Kanga of Class fame is the biggest Gen Z fashion disruptor of our country and her uber chic fashion sensibility was acknowledged by Vogue who awarded her as a ‘Force of Fashion’ in India! Ayesha Kanga and Khushi Kapoor were the two Gen Z actors/artists awarded by Vogue last night, thereby stamping Ayesha’s impact on fashion and pop culture today.

Ayesha made a big statement at the event in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton as she donned an urban chic look that made heads turn at the premium fashion event.

Dressed in a black blazer dress from the French luxury fashion giant, Ayesha sported a sleek hairdo that aced her look for the night.

The images were shot by ace celebrity photographer Gourab Ganguli

Since the time Class was released and became a national talking point, Ayesha has been belting out fashion statements at every event, putting her miles ahead of her Gen Z contemporaries when it comes to fashion & luxury.