My go-to outfit for a last-minute event would be a trusty pair of latex gloves: Class fame Ayesha Kanga

The talented Ayesha Kanga, celebrated for her role as ‘Yashika’ in the widely praised Netflix series ‘Class’, opens up about her personal style, fashion preferences, and shares insights into her most memorable fashion moments in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com. Dive into the world of Ayesha’s fashion journey and the elements that define her unique sense of fashion.

How would you describe your personal style, and how has it evolved over the years?

I am a maximalist. I love a good gradient mesh. I like anything that’s ghastly and campy, I like to mix eras and wear campy clothes with classic pieces and throw on goth boots and latex with couture. It’s a nice mix of textures, metals and colours.

Can you share a fashion trend or style that you currently find inspiring or interesting?

I love dopamine dressing and anything that’s over the top. I think its really cool that ugly cute is becoming mainstream, because I’ve always been dressing ugly cute. I love that deliberate mismatching of outfits, shoes and accessories has caught up. I enjoy doing that.

Are there any fashion designers or brands that you particularly admire and why?

Indian designers are my absolute favourite. Rahul Mishra is amazing, especially with his deep understanding of textiles and culture- he also went to NID and it shows. I love Schiaparelli. Sabyasachi is timeless. I also adore Area and GCDS for their very cool vibe.

Can you recall a memorable fashion moment or outfit that holds sentimental value for you?

Winning an award for style required a very stylish look. I DMed my favorite jewelery designer in India, Misho for a custom breastplate, and she made me this gorgeous piece. I wore it with a saree, 3D acrylic clear nails and the look was very cool. It was probably the coolest thing anyones made for me.

How do you balance staying on-trend with maintaining a timeless and classic wardrobe?

I don’t think about trends. I just wear pieces I like, whether they’re in style or timeless. It’s about how you put the pieces together, and less about whether it’s in or out.

If you could raid any fictional character’s closet, whose would it be and why?

Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders. Those tailored suits are impeccable. Also, Jules from Euphoria; I love her.

What’s your go-to outfit for a fashion emergency or a last-minute event?

My trusty pair of latex gloves. Throw them on with anything, and it changes the vibe of the outfit drastically.

Share a fashion faux pas from your past that you can now laugh about.

My constant struggle with my eyebrows. Looking back, I wonder how I left the house with them looking so different. They’re like distant relatives, not sisters!

If you were a fashion superhero, what would be your signature accessory or power piece?

My hairline, shaped like a heart. My superpower would be sharing love or making people laugh because I look like Mickey Mouse.

What fashion trend do you secretly wish would make a comeback, no matter how quirky?

I love faux fur, and I wish Bombay was colder so I could use these crazy huge faux fur pieces. Also, low waist bell bottoms. I felt they were making a comeback, but everyone protested it too hard.

Share a fun and unexpected fashion hack or styling trick that you swear by.

Chonky statement earrings can make or break a look.