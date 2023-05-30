ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series? Apharan 2, Class, Dharavi Bank, Farzi, Panchayat 2, Pitchers 2, Rocket Boys 2, Taaza Khabar, The Fame Game

IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Presenting the nominees for IWMBuzz Digital Award for Most Popular Web Series: Vote Now

Author: IWMBuzz
30 May,2023 17:25:43
Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series? Apharan 2, Class, Dharavi Bank, Farzi, Panchayat 2, Pitchers 2, Rocket Boys 2, Taaza Khabar, The Fame Game

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the first four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantage of these types of digital fields is that there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the ‘Most Popular Web Series’ category at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023.

Apharan 2Vote Now

The second installment of super successful Apharan on Jio Cinema was produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Santosh Singh. The series featured Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary, Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola, Saanand Verma, Neha Kaul, Pawan Chopra, Ram Sujan Singh, Surender Singh, Sanjay Batra, Nilesh Mamgain, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shweta Rajput, Nishant Tanwar, Aditya Jadhav in pivotal roles. If the previous season was all about Rudra and his wife’s relationship through different situations, the second season was more of a cat-and-mouse chase between cop and criminal, bringing in more twists and turns.

ClassVote Now

Class on Netflix, based on the Spanish series Elite, was a huge success. Showrunner Ashim Ahluwalia helmed the series. Anjali Sivaraman, Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Zeyn Shaw, and Chintan Rachchh were among the young performers in the main cast. The series provided a fresh take on many social issues affecting young people today, including casteism, child abuse, corruption, homophobia, religious prejudice, and economic inequality in India.

Dharavi BankVote Now

MX Player’s series Dharavi Bank created ripples in the OTT space and won the hearts of millions of viewers. The series was about the eponymous criminal syndicate run from the slums of Mumbai’s Dharavi by Thalaivan (Suniel Shetty), a man who is as powerful as he is dangerous. It featured Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Siddharth Menon, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Samikssha Batnagar in pivotal roles.

FarziVote Now

This Prime Video series kept audiences glued to their seats. The story of Farzi revolves around an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on a mission to get rid of menaces facing the country. Helmed by the acclaimed director duo Raj and DK, the crime thriller marked the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. It also featured Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Panchayat 2Vote Now

Prime Video came up with Panchayat Season 2 after a successful first season. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy, the series surpassed expectations with its strong storyline, screenplay, direction, dialogues, and powerful performances by the actors. Panchayat Season 2 saw Abhishek (Jitendra) taking more interest in village politics while preparing for his CAT exams.

Pitchers 2Vote Now

The most awaited web series returned to the screens after 7 years. Pitchers 2 on ZEE5 revolved around four entrepreneurs who left their jobs to establish their own ventures, and for that, they faced all the odds in their lives. The series featured Naveen Kasturia as Naveen Bansal, Arunabh Kumar as Yogendra Kumar Pandey, Abhay Mahajan as Sourabh Mandal, and Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra Maheshwari in lead roles. The second season saw Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi as the new entrants.

Rocket Boys 2Vote Now

The web series garnered a massive following since its first season, making it one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. It is a biographical drama that revolves around the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Sony LIV’s Rocket Boys Season 2 continued to showcase the remarkable lives of three extraordinary men who played pivotal roles in launching India’s space and nuclear programs. In Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh played the lead roles, while Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad played supporting characters.

Taaza KhabarVote Now

Disney+ Hotstar’s series was touted as a roller coaster of emotions, comedy, romance, action, and drama, one that is a complete package. Helmed by Himank Gaur and produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines Productions, the show presented a modern-day tale dismantling the boons and banes of miracles. The series starred Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, and Nitya Mathur.

The Fame GameVote Now

The Fame Game on Netflix, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, was widely acclaimed by critics for its sophisticated writing and captivating plot. The show featured Madhuri Dixit in the lead role playing a Bollywood superstar named Anamika Anand. The show’s plot revolves around the disappearance of Anamika Anand, which discloses some of the darkest secrets of her life. The series also starred Sanjay Kapoor as Anamika’s husband, Nikhil More, Manav Kaul as superstar Manish Khanna, Suhasini Mulay as Anamika’s mother, Rajshri Deshpande as ACP Shobha Trivedi, Muskkaan Jaferi as Amara and Lakshvir Singh Saran as Avinash.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: Motorola

In Association With: JioTV+

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Farzi Love Gone Wrong: YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi arrested for recreating 'money throwing' scene of Shahid Kapoor
Farzi Love Gone Wrong: YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi arrested for recreating 'money throwing' scene of Shahid Kapoor
Celebrating the success of Farzi, Prime Video curates one-of-a-kind show themed perfume ‘Stinkin Rich’
Celebrating the success of Farzi, Prime Video curates one-of-a-kind show themed perfume ‘Stinkin Rich’
#HappyValentinesDay: This Valentine’s Day, I will spread more love through my work: Sheena Chohan
#HappyValentinesDay: This Valentine’s Day, I will spread more love through my work: Sheena Chohan
Exclusive: Nishank Verma in Radhika Madan starrer Rumi Ki Sharafat
Exclusive: Nishank Verma in Radhika Madan starrer Rumi Ki Sharafat
Review of Farzi: A taut and cunning con ‘drama’
Review of Farzi: A taut and cunning con ‘drama’
Shriya Pilgaonkar Feels Happy About Her Cheesy 'Marine Drive Shoot' Moment
Shriya Pilgaonkar Feels Happy About Her Cheesy 'Marine Drive Shoot' Moment
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."
Read Latest News