Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series? Apharan 2, Class, Dharavi Bank, Farzi, Panchayat 2, Pitchers 2, Rocket Boys 2, Taaza Khabar, The Fame Game

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the first four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantage of these types of digital fields is that there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the ‘Most Popular Web Series’ category at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023.

Apharan 2 Vote Now The second installment of super successful Apharan on Jio Cinema was produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Santosh Singh. The series featured Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary, Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola, Saanand Verma, Neha Kaul, Pawan Chopra, Ram Sujan Singh, Surender Singh, Sanjay Batra, Nilesh Mamgain, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shweta Rajput, Nishant Tanwar, Aditya Jadhav in pivotal roles. If the previous season was all about Rudra and his wife’s relationship through different situations, the second season was more of a cat-and-mouse chase between cop and criminal, bringing in more twists and turns.

Class Vote Now Class on Netflix, based on the Spanish series Elite, was a huge success. Showrunner Ashim Ahluwalia helmed the series. Anjali Sivaraman, Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Zeyn Shaw, and Chintan Rachchh were among the young performers in the main cast. The series provided a fresh take on many social issues affecting young people today, including casteism, child abuse, corruption, homophobia, religious prejudice, and economic inequality in India.

Dharavi Bank Vote Now MX Player’s series Dharavi Bank created ripples in the OTT space and won the hearts of millions of viewers. The series was about the eponymous criminal syndicate run from the slums of Mumbai’s Dharavi by Thalaivan (Suniel Shetty), a man who is as powerful as he is dangerous. It featured Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Siddharth Menon, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Samikssha Batnagar in pivotal roles.

Farzi Vote Now This Prime Video series kept audiences glued to their seats. The story of Farzi revolves around an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on a mission to get rid of menaces facing the country. Helmed by the acclaimed director duo Raj and DK, the crime thriller marked the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. It also featured Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Panchayat 2 Vote Now Prime Video came up with Panchayat Season 2 after a successful first season. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy, the series surpassed expectations with its strong storyline, screenplay, direction, dialogues, and powerful performances by the actors. Panchayat Season 2 saw Abhishek (Jitendra) taking more interest in village politics while preparing for his CAT exams.

Pitchers 2 Vote Now The most awaited web series returned to the screens after 7 years. Pitchers 2 on ZEE5 revolved around four entrepreneurs who left their jobs to establish their own ventures, and for that, they faced all the odds in their lives. The series featured Naveen Kasturia as Naveen Bansal, Arunabh Kumar as Yogendra Kumar Pandey, Abhay Mahajan as Sourabh Mandal, and Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra Maheshwari in lead roles. The second season saw Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi as the new entrants.

Rocket Boys 2 Vote Now The web series garnered a massive following since its first season, making it one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. It is a biographical drama that revolves around the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Sony LIV’s Rocket Boys Season 2 continued to showcase the remarkable lives of three extraordinary men who played pivotal roles in launching India’s space and nuclear programs. In Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh played the lead roles, while Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad played supporting characters.

Taaza Khabar Vote Now Disney+ Hotstar’s series was touted as a roller coaster of emotions, comedy, romance, action, and drama, one that is a complete package. Helmed by Himank Gaur and produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines Productions, the show presented a modern-day tale dismantling the boons and banes of miracles. The series starred Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, and Nitya Mathur.

The Fame Game Vote Now The Fame Game on Netflix, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, was widely acclaimed by critics for its sophisticated writing and captivating plot. The show featured Madhuri Dixit in the lead role playing a Bollywood superstar named Anamika Anand. The show’s plot revolves around the disappearance of Anamika Anand, which discloses some of the darkest secrets of her life. The series also starred Sanjay Kapoor as Anamika’s husband, Nikhil More, Manav Kaul as superstar Manish Khanna, Suhasini Mulay as Anamika’s mother, Rajshri Deshpande as ACP Shobha Trivedi, Muskkaan Jaferi as Amara and Lakshvir Singh Saran as Avinash.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: Motorola

In Association With: JioTV+

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.