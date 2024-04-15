Movies | News

“Back when I started with Hindi films, it was too overwhelming” – Regina Cassandra

From being a known name in the South entertainment industry, actor Regina Cassandra has made a long way not limited to a couple of languages. The actor, is now one of the most popular OTT stars, where she has starred in an array of web shows and films in Hindi language.

One would expect that this would lead everyone to take notice of her even more but so far, when it comes to the big screen in Hindi films – the fame and good work on OTT hasn’t quite transpired to getting those films meant for theatrical release so far.

In an exclusive conversation with us, we asked her about and if scripts coming to her which are meant for theatrical releases are a barrier that has led her to not take up too many Hindi films or is it a case of not getting meatier roles or other factors that has led to this gap.

To this, she responded saying, “I think that’s also because back then, when I first started off with Hindi, it was very overwhelming. For someone to come from the South and there were not too many actresses back then who really came from down South and stayed. But all of that has changed over the last five to six years, and I’m really happy like you said I had a great innings with the Hindi OTT, I hope for that to continue. I’m obviously way more open than I was back then because I have a really good team as well and for me that’s the most important thing – to have like things sorted and set and to have a really good team backing me.”

She added, “Also, I’m doing a couple of Hindi films as well which I would love to talk about you know soon. I can say that one of them is with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and there’s another one that’s in the pipeline. So yeah, I’m excited. I mean, the competition’s always strife. At least people make you feel like it is – everyone’s doing something or the other which I think is beautiful, and and there’s so many more opportunities for everybody. Good times.”

 

 

