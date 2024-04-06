Digital | News

For someone so busy, maintaining their health and workout routines can always be a challenge. In a specially exclusive conversation with us, we sat with the actor and asked her about multiple things.

Actor Regina Cassandra made a huge splash down South very early in her career, as she went on to star in an array of Tamil and Telugu films, and it felt like it was only a matter of time before she did Hindi projects.

Now, having starred in several popular and acclaimed Hindi OTT projects, Cassandra is on the rise and the path to more projects ahead.

Q. The schedules are always so tight and hectic for any actor and probably the biggest challenge is to eat clean when you’re travelling and tired. How do you make sure to strike a balance with that and what are your must haves?

I think balancing the personal and work life as well is so important because there are so many more things to balance in the personal life as you balance your work life, so it’s not just balancing the work life and balancing what you eat, and you know when you sleep. Because, I think for me, it has always been easier to balance everything out when I’m working. It’s when I’m not working that everything just goes here and there. But when I’m working there’s, a routine sorted around me and it’s easier but the moment I’m on a break, and then, I just want to relax and I don’t want to stress myself out in terms of you know I need to get here at this time I need to work out at this time. And when it comes to food, except for the sweet food that I have I’m very conscious about my gluten intake, my dairy intake – I think about everything.

I mean and that’d be broken down into anything including alcohol and stuff like that right so at the moment I’m always listening to my body well. I’m 33 years old now and, you know, since I was 25, I have been very conscious about listening to my body and understanding what affects what and what not. It took me a while, but I understood that I needed to regulate or understand how it was affecting me or my gut. So today my gut is the most important part of my body the moment I feel like something is affecting my gut, I work on it. I might like a nice pizza, and I love a nice tomato basil cheese sandwich, but I realize too much of it can cause me harm instead of doing me any good so occasionally when I crave it. it, I do have it. And it’s so nice that I have been totally off dairy for a while now and today, in India, you can have so many more options of things which I think like you know if I go to a cafe and say I would like it with oat milk instead of normal milk. Six seven years ago that was not possible, so it’s nice to have options that help you.

Q. For anyone who struggles with consistency in their discipline for workout and health routine, what would be your advice in trying to make sure to maintain it?

You know I always struggle with consistency and my only go-to is you don’t have to beat yourself up about it. As long as, you don’t feel like you’re letting yourself down physically, mentally, and emotionally, you don’t owe that to yourself. But life is just so much better when you realize that you know that you find your groove. Just because someone else can work out twice a day, you shouldn’t even compare yourself to another person. I think you need to find what works best for you and I think that’s the most important thing I think that’s what all of us struggle with finding what our best groove is, and once you find it, you stick to it.

Like even now I do yoga almost every day there are times because of my travel my schedules, I just cannot, and there used to be a time when I used to just be so bummed out about the fact that I can’t do it you know and that just led that never made anything better you know. it’s just when I go back to it, I make sure that I am doing some sort of stretches, some sort of breathing exercises, and a little bit of meditation It’s very difficult for me to get time to myself in a day like because I am constantly surrounded by people whether I’m working or not. So, sometimes when you just get that time to yourself – that for me is successful like I’m like, yes okay now I get the me-time so I can like you know just do some breathing or just relax and, that is the best part for me.