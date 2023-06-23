IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses

The fifth edition of India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards, Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket, Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar, In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweister Beats, Carrera, was a roaring success.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in digital entertainment space. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

Let’s check out the best-dressed actresses at the gala event:

Nushrratt Bharuccha painted the town red in an indo-western red saree which she paired with a black belt. For accessories, she wore golden earrings and rings.

Raashii Khanna opted for a thigh-slit black gown. The dress also had a sheer corset-inspired bodice. The Farzi actress teamed her look with a stack of chunky bracelets and an assemblage of rings. She let her tresses flow in soft waves and rounded off the look with bold makeup.

Vaani Kapoor attended the ceremony in a black satin dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. A messy low bun and diamond earrings complete her look. She wears a pair of silver embellished heels with a stylish dress.

Regina Cassandra graced the red carpet of the award in a thigh-high slit black gown. The one-shoulder dress featured a cut-out near the waist. The diva rounded off her look with golden heels and subtle makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh grabbed the limelight in a blue mirror work saree which she paired with a sleeveless blouse while keeping her makeup minimal and her luscious curls flowing in a center partition.

Aahana Kumra looked dazzling in an embroidered white outfit. The dress featured sequin work which enhanced the look. Aahana opted for minimal diamond jewellery with her classy look.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.