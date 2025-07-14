Raashii Khanna Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse from ‘Telusu Kada’ Night Shoot

Actress Raashii Khanna is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Telusu Kada. She recently shared some BTS (Behind the Scenes) pictures on Instagram, which are being well-liked on social media. In these pictures, Raashii is seen in a beautiful maroon dress, earrings, and subtle makeup, and even though there is fatigue in her eyes, her smile is still intact.

Raashii also wrote a cute caption for the pictures: “Double shifts. Night shoots. Sleepless eyes. But what a gift it is to be working, even on the hard days. Smiling through.”

That is, even when the work is tiring, if done wholeheartedly, then even tiredness looks beautiful. This shows the professionalism and positive attitude of the actress very well.

Not only this, Raashii also wrote a funny line in her Insta story: “The floor was the only stable thing on set last night!”

She tagged her co-actor, Harsha Chemudu, and wrote how her fellow actors made that fatigue lighter. Srinidhi Shetty’s name was also mentioned in the story.

Now, talking about the film, ‘Telusu Kada’ is a Telugu romantic drama film directed by debutant Neeraja Kona. The film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Thaman S is providing music, and the film is being produced by People Media Factory.

The film is set to release on 17 October 2025.

This post of Raashii not only shows her dedication to her work but also shows how beautiful it is to smile even in the midst of fatigue. Fans are now eagerly waiting for this film and Raashi’s character.

